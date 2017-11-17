Botswana: Mapantsula Inspire BLH Patients

Ramotswa — Bamalete Lutheran Hospital patients were on Saturday afternoon treated to an unusual encounter when a group of Pantsulas from the village visited and delivered gifts.

The crew that goes by the name Razi Original Pantsulas distributed fruits and snacks to all the hospital wards as they wished the patients a speedily recovery and offered a word of prayer.

Razi Original Pantsulas coordinator, Raymond Makwatse said their mission was to inspire and wish all patients a speedily recovery.

He said some of the patients at Bamalete Lutheran Hospital come from far away places, hence it is not easy for them to have their next of kin visit, as such the patients could feel lonely.

As such, the group's visit to the hospital closes the gap and makes the patients feel that there is someone who cares for them.

Further, he stated that the move was also meant to show kindness to the disadvantaged, adding that Mapantsula are peace-loving people that the society should learn to embrace.

He lamented that they were often associated with negative things, but expressed hope that they get more youths from the street to join the association and desist from social ills.

Makwatse said the organisation, which is made mostly of men, also preaches responsible fathering, adding that men should support their nursing partners that have just given birth.

"We are the ones who have contributed to their coming here, they need our support as men," added Makwatse.

Makwatse stated that Razi Original Pantsulas was affiliated to Botswana Pantsula Association, adding that they normally entertain and participate in community events.

"We are also concerned about what is happening in our community.

Things such as drugs and substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime are bothering us," he added.

As such, he said they motivate young people to live drug-free lives.

He also added that their association had been openly welcomed by the community and the Balete royal house, adding that they were officially welcomed into the village by Kgosi Mosadi last month.

Makwatse stated that they would continue to work with the community, adding that the association had 34 registered members in Ramotswa.

Razi Original Pantsulas is made up of both males and females, and their numbers keeps on increasing, said Makwatse.

He expressed optimism that as many people see their good works, they would embrace Mapantsula and join their organisation. BOPA

