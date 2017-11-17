16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Andulo Satellite City Ready to Receive Residents

Cuito — The new satellite city of Andulo municipality, comprising 172 apartments, has been completed and ready to receive the first residents, as from December this year.

This was confirmed to Angop on Thursday by the head of the Commercial and Marketing area of Kora Angola project, Crispim Costa.

According to him, the signing of contract and the delivery of the respective keys will take place in the municipality of Andulo.

Kora Angola project is building a total of seven thousand houses, 6,000 in the city of Cuito and 1000 in the town of Andulo, 130 kilometers north of Cuito, central Bie province.

