Angola: Public Service Data Open to Sharing Within Two Years

Luanda — A system of information sharing of citizen's public services data will be available in the country within two years, according to Secretary of State for Information Technologies, Manuel Homem.

Speaking to the press at the end of the seminar on digital transformation of the public sector, Manuel Homem said that at present, 25 ministerial departments share public information through fiber optics.

He added that in the next two years all others will be connected so that the citizen feels close to the public services.

The official explained that Angola is in the second phase of the project for the digital transformation of the public sector in the provinces of Namibe and Uíge and the construction of two technological vehicles for massification and digital inclusion in these two locations.