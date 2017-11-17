Tanzania: Bandari Back in Netball Topflight

BANDARI Queens stole the show at the Second Division Netball League to win the title without losing a point and earned promotion to top flight for the first time after missing it for over a decade.

Bandari beat Coca Cola Queens 50-36 goal in the final match at the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (JMK) Youth Park in the City on Wednesday to be crowned the champion and promoted to the First Division League from next year.

Organised by the Tanzania Amateur Netball Association, CHANETA the league brought together ten teams, six from Dar es Salaam, two Mwanza while Morogoro and Manyara fielded one team each.

It started on November 7th, this year. Led by experienced player Matalena Mhagama, Bandari were unstoppable, winning all nine matches played. Closing the tournament, Chief Guest Halii Adolph, a Dar es Salaam Sports Officer, lauded newly elected CHANETA officials under Chairperson Devota Marwa for job well done.

However, he advised CHANETA to divide the league into zones, so as to make it possible for many teams as possible to compete in the future. He promised support to Dar es Salaam teams and hope other regional sports officers will do the same at their respective areas.

Adolph also donated two netball balls to CHANETA to support the association. CHANETA chairperson thanked Adolph for his contribution and support that resulted to a successful league.