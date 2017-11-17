South Africa: Sleeping With a Feminist Is Not a Conquest - My Relationship With a Banker

opinion

Unfortunately for fake feminist allies, for classic nice guy f**k boys, and for the rest of those on a mission to put difficult womxn in their place, womxn-hood and the manner in which we choose to express it is not a rehearsal for wife-hood.

Feminism, contrary to public misconception, is not a hatred for men. It is a declaration that equality is not predetermined by hetero-normality or one's sexual reproductive organs. Over time it has evolved from fighting for womxn's suffrage to an all-encompassing movement that challenges the subordination of womxn, politically, economically, socially or otherwise. So it perplexes me that in 2017 I still have to pen this article about patriarchy that still finds its way into our most intimate spaces, that unbeknownst to us it still enters as invited guests between our bed sheets.

A few months ago, I attended Malebo Sephodi's launch of her book Miss Behave. I recall being deliriously excited about that night, a space where like-minded individuals would be gathered. There are still surprisingly few such spaces where feminists can come together to release. I'd attended the launch braless, wearing a T-shirt with the words "Fokof Patriarchy" across my chest. I was of course...