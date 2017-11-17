17 November 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Zimbabwe: China's Friendly Policy Toward Zimbabwe Will Not Change - Foreign Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Herr Bert/Flickr
Chinese flag.

Beijing — China's friendly policy toward Zimbabwe will not change in spite of the current situation in the African country, a Chinese spokesperson said Thursday.

"We sincerely hope that the situation in Zimbabwe will become stable and the issues will be resolved peacefully and appropriately," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwean military announced that it has taken control of all government institutions in the southern African country. Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe and his wife have reportedly been put under house arrest since early Wednesday.

Military leaders said on state television that they were not taking over the government, but "targeting criminals around" Mugabe, and that Mugabe and his family are safe and their security is guaranteed.

When answering a question on Chinese investment in Zimbabwe, Geng said the friendly cooperation between China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive, benefiting the people of both countries.

"China's friendly policy toward Zimbabwe will not change," said the spokesperson.

"We will continue to advance friendly cooperation with Zimbabwe in line with the principle of equality, reciprocity and win-win cooperation," Geng said.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Makes First Public Appearance Since Military Takeover

President Robert Mugabe was Friday officiating at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare despite… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.