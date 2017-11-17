Zimbabwe: China's Friendly Policy Toward Zimbabwe Will Not Change - Foreign Ministry

Beijing — China's friendly policy toward Zimbabwe will not change in spite of the current situation in the African country, a Chinese spokesperson said Thursday.

"We sincerely hope that the situation in Zimbabwe will become stable and the issues will be resolved peacefully and appropriately," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwean military announced that it has taken control of all government institutions in the southern African country. Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe and his wife have reportedly been put under house arrest since early Wednesday.

Military leaders said on state television that they were not taking over the government, but "targeting criminals around" Mugabe, and that Mugabe and his family are safe and their security is guaranteed.

When answering a question on Chinese investment in Zimbabwe, Geng said the friendly cooperation between China and Zimbabwe are comprehensive, benefiting the people of both countries.

"China's friendly policy toward Zimbabwe will not change," said the spokesperson.

"We will continue to advance friendly cooperation with Zimbabwe in line with the principle of equality, reciprocity and win-win cooperation," Geng said.