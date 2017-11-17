16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Partnerships Increases Higher Education Quality

Lubango — The establishment of partnerships between public and private higher education institutions facilitates the creation of conditions for quality education in the region, said Thursday in Lubango, Huíla's deputy governor for the economic, political and social sectors Maria João Chipalavela.

Establishing cooperation both internally and internationally, according to the official, speaking at the opening of the 4th forum on the quality of higher education in the country, run by the Angolan Association of Private Institutions of Higher Education (AIESPA), promote the development of the academic region.

"For Angola to have a sustainable development, we need to build the indicators that will place it as a middle income country, betting on the training and qualification of human capital and constant balance of investment in different levels of education subsystems," he said.

For the source, the research processes must be continuous so that they can respond to the challenges of the Angolan qualifying growth.

