Local churches have said the coup staged by the military early this week could usher in a new and better era for Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations, a grouping made up of Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, said the situation could be a blessing in disguise for the country.

"We see the current arrangement as an opportunity for the birth of a new nation. Our God created everything out of chaos and we believe something new could emerge out of our situation," said Reverend Dr Kenneth Mtata, the grouping's General Secretary.

Likening the Zimbabwe situation to a biblical moment in Luke 19:41 where Jesus Christ wept over the desolation of Jesuralem and rebuked the people for not taking advantage of the chaos to find lasting peace, Mtata said this was beckoning moment for the country.

Mtata said Zanu PF was to blame for the current political mess and called for a new political landscape.

"It is this lack of democratic renewal and the resulting stagnation, sterility and fatigue that has culminated in the current situation," he said.

"But the current situation is not only the doing of the ruling party and government. It is also the result of the connivance of the different arms of the state and complicity of the church and civil society."

However, the religious leaders called for calm during this period as there was little information coming the way of citizens on how the situation would likely to end.

They added that a transitional government must be put in place to ensure a smooth transition to a new political dispensation.

"In the light of this position, we are calling for the formalization of a transitional government of national unity that will oversee the smooth transition to a free and fair election," said Mtata.

"There is no way we can go back to the political arrangements we had some days ago. We are in a new situation."