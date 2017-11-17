Namibia: Chinese Funds to Boost Infrastructure Development, Wildlife Protection in Namibia

Windhoek — A Chinese trade and economic delegation led by Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming held here on Wednesday consultations with Namibian officials to strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Economic Planning Lucia Iipumbu said that the discussions about economic advancement were held at Namibia's request for China's help with its development.

"We have always looked at China as our developing partner and we hope you will continue to assist us in our endeavors," she added.

At the meeting, the two sides signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement, which will see China offer around 30 million U.S. dollars for part of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport dual carriage road.

China will also donate equipment worth 974,000 dollars for wildlife protection in Namibia.

This is the first visit by the Chinese vice minister of commerce to the country. The two sides also agreed to push forward the implementation of the projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).