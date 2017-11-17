South Africa: By-Elections - Mixed Results Amid Low Turn-Outs

analysis

The African National Congress (ANC) had to defend two safe seats in the by-election held on 15 November. The seats were in the metros of the City of Cape Town and Ekurhuleni. While there was still a wide margin between the ANC and the rest of the pack in both wards at the end of the night, the ANC lost ground in both by-elections. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

Ward 93 in City of Cape Town (Khayelitsha Site B) ANC 70% (82%) Leo Mbobi-Independent 15% DA 7% (6%) EFF 6% (7%) ARP 2%.

This by-election had extra spice added it to it as Leo Mbobi, a gender activist ran as an independent candidate and a party-the African Restoration Party- formed by traditional leaders, advocating for a greater role of traditional leaders in South Africa contested here.

Mbobi was able to win a voting district and finish second in the by-election. He finished first in the Thokozani Youth Centre voting district, a district where the ANC won 88% of the vote in 2016, but was unable to replicate his showing there in the other voting districts. The African Restoration Party (ARP) had a poor showing, receiving only 142 votes (2%). The ARP would...