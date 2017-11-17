Angola: Namibe Holds Invention, Innovation Fair

Moçamedes — Young people aged between 16 and 25 years are participating in the provincial fair of inventors and innovators in south-west Namibe province, under the initiative of the Foundation of Inventors and Innovators of Angola.

Several products will be displayed, with stress to those linked to culture, handicrafts, telecommunications, electricity, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the deputy governor for economic, political and social area, Rebeca Camgombe said the initiative is meant to raise the scientific, technological and innovative culture of society.

Rebeca Camgombe said the country needs young innovators and inventors to help the State improve some social and economic projects aimed at the well-being of communities.

The chairperson of Foundation of Inventors and innovators, Desiderio Costa, called for the need to bet seriously on the youth.

According to him, betting on young people allow to discover talents in the different areas of knowledge.