South Africa: Safer Internet Experience for South Africa Announced

Johannesburg — INTERNET users in South Africa can now enjoy a safer and faster online experience. This is thanks to a free new global Domain Name System (DNS) service made available by a collaboration between internet research organisation Packet Clearing House, IBM and the Global Cybersecurity Alliance (GCA). Dubbed Quad9, the service provides higher levels of Internet privacy and security than was previously available. "Working with our Threat Intelligence partners, we're able to distill and provide, in real time, a filter that will prevent accidental and unfortunate exposure to malware that might otherwise infect users," said Nishal Goburdhan, Internet Infrastructure Analyst at Packet Clearing House. "All of this is done through the use of intelligent filters, in the DNS, a service that translates human friendly names like www.pch.net, to an IP address that a networked device can understand." Quad9 provide an immunisation service against malware. It supports end-to-end encryption. The system has been in pilot for a year, with almost 1 million users globally. Durban's Thusa Connect, which provides IT support to Enterprises and SMMEs, has been one of the trial users of the system. Edrich de Lange, Head of Infrastructure at Thusa Connect, said their customers were concerned with security, reliability, and performance. Before, many of them were using Google's DNS resolvers but Quad9 has much better geographic diversity generally, and particularly here in South Africa. With the added benefits of the great security features and the reliability we've experienced, it was an easy decision to switch our customers to Quad9." Quad9's service is available immediately at 100 other cities at launch. The team is targeting 150 cities by end 2018. - CAJ News

