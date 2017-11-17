16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UAE Company Expresses Desire to Invest in Red Sea's Oil

By Saba

Khartoum — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mubadala Company has expressed desire to invest in the Red Sea area in the field of oil and gas exploration.

This came during the meeting of the Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdulrahman Osman Abdulrahman with the delegation of the company led by Sheikh Mansour Mohamed Al-Hamad on the sidelines of the activities of Abu Dhabi Oil Conference and Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Oil and Gas said that the history of the area has witnessed the entry of a number of companies including the drilling of exploratory wells, calling for the update of data and the introduction of technology that suits work inside and outside the water of the Red Sea to achieve the economic returns for both the country and partners.

