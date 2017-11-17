16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Signing of Contracts for Rehabilitation of 17 Hospitals

Medani — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday attended in Medani city, in the context of his visit to Gezira State, the signing of a number of contracts for rehabilitation and maintenance of 17 rural hospitals in Gezira State at the cost of 80 million pounds.

President Al-Bashir has heard a briefing given by the General Director of the Ministry of Finance and chairperson of the committee for inauguration of development projects in the year 2017, Widad Mustafa Al-Bushra, on implementation of 244 development and services projects in Gezira State at the cost of 3.5 billion pounds.

He also inaugurated in Medani the Standards and Metrology Tower in Medani which was established at the cost of nine million pounds.

