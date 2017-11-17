16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abdul - Rahman Al-Sadig Meets France Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul- Rahman al- Sadig al- Mahdi, Thursday, met at his office at the Republican palace with, Stéphane Gruenberg, the French envoy to the Sudan and the state of south Sudan.

The French envoy noted in press statements that the meeting has tackled the bilateral relations between the Sudan and France and, ways for boosting the south Sudan's peace agreement under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) in order to realize stability and security in south Sudan.

"As an envoy to the Sudan and the state of south Sudan, I have discussed with the president assistant development of relations between the Sudan and south Sudan", he added.

