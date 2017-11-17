16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Arrangement for Holding Conference of Minister of Cultures in Islamic Countries

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister was briefed, Thursday on the activities of Sudan Cultural Week which held recently in Tunis.

This came when the FVP met, at his office, Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi who said in press statements that he briefed General, Saleh on the conference which will be held under the motto 'towards sustainable development for cities of culture in Islamic World' and attended by 39 states and 9international culture organization.

He underlined that the conference will be addressed by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, at the Friendship Hall, Nov.21.

