Eritrea: Provision of Quality Education Timely Task

Asmara — In an interview they conducted with Eri-Tv, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, and Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Head of Higher Education Institutions, explained that to qualitatively develop the provision of education is the timely and priority task.

Minister Semere said that immediately after independence the Government of Eritrea, with the experience that was accumulated during the armed struggle for independence, pursued to ensure equitable and quality educational opportunity aligned with the government's overall development strategy and objectives.

Indicating that strong efforts have been exerted with a view to inculcating and preserving unity, social harmony, integrated national identity and social justice, nurturing productivity and competitiveness as well as developing knowledge and innovativeness, Minister Semere said that conducting regular review of the curriculum and ensuring the availability of quality teachers have been the main challenges that need special attention.

Pointing out "The policy of the Government on religious and secular education is clear", Minister Semere according to the research conducted in collaboration with the concerned institutions, religious and secular schools have their separate mandate of providing education. In accordance with the proclamation No. 73/1995 religious schools could only provide religious education and have been discussed with the relevant institutions.

The head of the Higher Education Institutions and Research, Dr. Haile Mihtsun stated that there was one higher education institute providing education to very few students and that with increased number of students pursuing higher education there are currently 9 colleges providing education to over 12 thousand students.

With the expansion of colleges, Dr. Haile reiterated that favorable condition is being created to provide the youth with ample opportunities for quality education.