16 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Forestation Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tesenai — The director of Sagem secondary school in Tesenei, Mr. Tekie Medhanie indicated that the outstanding achievement the school has registered in forestation program at regional level attests to the strong commitment of the students and teachers.

Mr. Tekie said that the forestation program commenced in 2007 with construction of the school compound and that in 2011 over 2000 tree seedlings have been planted and are in good condition.

He also said that the school has been awarded for outstanding forestation performance in 2013.

The students and teachers said that the forestation program has been part of the extra curricular activity.

Eritrea

Eritrean Refugees Protest Political Repression, Religious Persecution

Exiled Eritrean political communities and refugees living in Ethiopia staged a rally to protest the harsh political… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.