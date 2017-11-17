Eritrea: Commendable Forestation Activities

Tesenai — The director of Sagem secondary school in Tesenei, Mr. Tekie Medhanie indicated that the outstanding achievement the school has registered in forestation program at regional level attests to the strong commitment of the students and teachers.

Mr. Tekie said that the forestation program commenced in 2007 with construction of the school compound and that in 2011 over 2000 tree seedlings have been planted and are in good condition.

He also said that the school has been awarded for outstanding forestation performance in 2013.

The students and teachers said that the forestation program has been part of the extra curricular activity.