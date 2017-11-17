Eritrea: Inauguration of Developmental Projects

Keren — Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, and Mr. Tesfai Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, inaugurated on 15 November different projects implemented in the Anseba region.

The projects include a dam in Bashri, water project in Dige-Mirad operating with solar energy system as well as elementary school in Ajerbeb.

Speaking at the occasion, the administrator of the Hamelmalo sub-zone, Mr. Yakob Idris said that the projects will have significant contribution in the development of the area and in the improvement of the lives of the residents and called on for proper usage.

Eng. Adm Musa, coordinator of the project indicated that the dam in Bashri that was built with the cost of over 6.5 million Nakfa will have significant contribution in the development of fruits and vegetable farms and supply the local market and thereby in the improvement of the livelihoods of the farmers.

The coordinator of the Dige-Mirad water project, Eng. Mehari Habtai also said that the water project in includes putting in place water container, installment of water pipelines, water distribution centers as well as solar energy system.

Likewise, solar panels have been distributed to 366 households, 25 vegetable farmers as well as to an elementary school in the administrative areas of Ajerbeb and Sanka.

The residents commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed conviction to make proper use of the projects.