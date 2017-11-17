16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: South Darfur Acting Governor Meets Head of Assessment Mechanism and Strategic Withdrawal of UNAMID

Nyala — The Acting Governor of South Darfur state, engineer, Sabeel Ahmed Sabeel, met with the delegation of the Assessment and Strategic Withdrawal of UN and AU Mission in Darfur UNAMID , led by the delegation's representative, head of the mechanism Rochelle Jaco.

Sabeel has appreciated during the meeting, Thursday, in Nyala, the great coordination and cooperation between the state's government and the UNAMID, in the administrative and security issues in the displaced persons' camps and, the areas of voluntary return, stressing the state's government determination to continue the process of the voluntary and compulsory arms collection from the citizens and maintaining it in the regular forces hands.

He noted that the recent visit of the President of the Republic to the state, and the decision for the collection of arms has greatly contributed in the stability of the security situations, especially in the areas of the voluntary return.

He called on the mission for the importance of raising awareness of the displaced persons on the necessity to return to their home villages, meanwhile, the head of the mechanism, Rochelle Jaco explained that the visit aims at the field inspection to the areas evacuated from the UNAMID forces in implementation to the strategic plan set by the government in coordination with mission forces for its exit from Darfur and the entire country.

