Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Meets French Envoy

Khartoum — The assistant of the president of the republic, engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud met, Thursday, at his office in the Republican Palace with Stéphane Gruenberg the French envoy to Sudan and South Sudan.

The French envoy noted that the meeting has discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, indicating the increase of cooperation and dialogue, between France and the Sudan.

He pointed out that he was briefed on the overall situations in the country, the process of the arms collection in Darfur states, lauding the great role being played by the Sudan for achieving peace and stability in the state of south Sudan.