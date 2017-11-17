Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Receives French Ambassador

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the French envoy to Sudan and South Sudan State, Steven Gruenberg.

In a press statement, the French envoy said that the meeting has discussed the bilateral relations, referring to the increase in the cooperation and dialogue between Sudan and France.

France envoy said that he was briefed by the Presidential Assistant on the situation in Sudan and the collection of weapons in Darfur states.

The French envoy has appreciated the great role being played by Sudan for realizing peace and stability in South Sudan State.