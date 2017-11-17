16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabou Stresses State's Keenness to Support Nomadic Communities

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul- Rahman has asserted the state's keenness to support the nomadic communities in Darfur state, and the treatment of all the challenges facing them.

During his meeting, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, Ahmed Sulieman Balaha, the chairman of the Council for Nomads' development, the Vice President has given directives to all the relevant institutions to provide the services of water, health and education to the nomad in their areas.

The chairman of the Nomad Council, noted in press statements, that the meeting comes in the framework of deliberation on the nomadic community's issues in the field of development, mobilization and education.

He indicated that the nomad's community began to understand its role in the economic and political fields, refereeing to the nomad's involvement in the issue of the arms collection to enhance peaceful coexistence among Darfur communities.

