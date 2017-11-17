16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms Firmness of Sudan-France Relations

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has affirmed the strong relations between Sudan and France and his keenness to strengthen these relations to realize the joint interests.

The VP who received, Thursday, at his office, the French Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Stéphane Gruenberg in the presence of the French Ambassador to Khartoum, Emmanuelle Blatmann, briefed the French diplomats on the overall situations in Sudan and the great efforts being exerted by the government to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The French Ambassador told reporters that the meeting touched on the regional issues of mutual concern and the bilateral relations, expressing her country's desire to strengthen its trade and development field, specially, after the revocation of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

