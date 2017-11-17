Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Keenness to Support Nomads Communities

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office Thursday the Chairman of the Council for Development of Nomads, Dr. Ahmed Suleiman Balah, and gave a directive to all the concerned institutions to provide water, health and education services for the nomads at their locations.

The Chairman of the Nomads Development Council said that the meeting has discussed issues of the nomads in the fields of development, mobilization and education.

He indicated that the Nomads community has begun to understand its role in the economic and political fields.

Balah has referred to response of to the call for weapons collection for enhancing the peaceful co-existence in Darfur community.