16 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Keenness to Support Nomads Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office Thursday the Chairman of the Council for Development of Nomads, Dr. Ahmed Suleiman Balah, and gave a directive to all the concerned institutions to provide water, health and education services for the nomads at their locations.

The Chairman of the Nomads Development Council said that the meeting has discussed issues of the nomads in the fields of development, mobilization and education.

He indicated that the Nomads community has begun to understand its role in the economic and political fields.

Balah has referred to response of to the call for weapons collection for enhancing the peaceful co-existence in Darfur community.

Sudan

This is What Museveni Has Been Up to Amid Mugabe Woes

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was driving Sudan's Omar al-Bashir round his farm as the world watched the events in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.