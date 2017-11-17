16 November 2017

Angola: Minister Defends Dialogue With Universities

Lubango — The dialogue with the universities is an important source of consultation, reflection and debate for the decision-making regarding the definition of policies of the sector, said Thursday in Lubango, the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo.

The official, who was speaking at the opening of the IV Forum on Higher Education in the Country, promoted by the Association of Angolan Private Institutions of Higher Education (AIESPA), considers it essential the dialogue between the actors of the higher education subsystems (public and private) , as well as national systems of science, technology and innovation, to achieve improvements in quality.

She said that society recognizes the importance of private higher education institutions, since public universities only absorb one-third of the candidates who enter that subsystem in the country.

Maria Sambo stated that the motto of the forum "Training, innovation and employability as a factor of competitiveness" refers to several convergent dimensions of higher education, since training without the use of science and scientific research amputates the labor market and consequently compromises individual and institutional competitiveness.

The two-day forum and covers themes such as "Relevance of the role of quality higher education in sustainable development", "Statute of the teaching career", "Tuition and funding in higher education", "Institutional development plan", "Semi-face-to-face teaching", among others.

