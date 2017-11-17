Angola: Sonangol Prepares Programme to Improve Performance

Luanda — The State-run Oil Firm, Sonangol, has announced that it will implement in short and medium term a programme of activities to improve the management of the company and the performance of the hydrocarbon sector.

The programme outlines the ways that will be followed by the oil company in the coming times.

The programme includes the goals and budget of the group.

According to Sonangol CEO, Carlos Saturnino, the implementation of the stages of this programme will comply with the rules and the statute of the company.

The strategy will revive the consultation among the members of the group's management on strategic issues, the manager told the press at the end of swearing in ceremony of Sonangol Board of Directors and the Oil Secretary of State Paulino Jerónimo by the president João Lourenço.

The CEO added that work line of the staff of the oil company implies dedication, discipline, skill, knowledge and rigour in decision making process.

Sonangol is tasked with exploration of oil and natural gas in Angola.