17 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Confirm Muir Appointment

The Sharks have confirmed the appointment of Dick Muir as an attack and backline consultant for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

With a highly successful coaching track record that includes coaching The Sharks to the final of the 2007 Super Rugby tournament as well as his role as assistant coach of the Springboks from 2008 - 2011, Muir will line up alongside head coach Robert du Preez .

"Dick's coaching record and his passion for the game makes him the ideal person for the role. He is passionate about this team, our proud history and helping to take us forward," Sharks CEO, Gary Teichmann said.

"He has a lot to offer in terms of shaping our attack as well as mentoring and guiding our young backline to reach their full potential. After a break, we are happy that he has decided to return to the coaching fore with his expertise and technical astuteness."

Dick Muir added: "I am very excited to once again be involved with the Sharks as a consultant, and I look forward to helping them achieve their vision. Together with Gary and Robert and the rest of the management team, our plan is to bring the team back to where they once were.

"Rugby coaching is a passion for me and despite having taken a break from full-time coaching; I never have not been involved at some level of the structures."

The Sharks, via a statement, acknowledged the invaluable contribution made by Sean Everitt and Ryan Strudwick in their time as assistant coaches of the senior team.

As an experienced age-group coach, Sean Everitt will now have the key responsibility of managing a talented group of U-19 players making their way into professional rugby in 2018, whilst Ryan Strudwick will be pursuing other opportunities.

