16 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kabarebe Reiterates Govt's Commitment to UN Peacekeeping Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwanda has hosted one of the three preparatory meetings while the other two were hosted by Japan and Bangladesh respectively. Throughout the conference, Rwanda's peacekeepers were commended for their outstanding performance by various speakers.

The Kigali Principles were also recommended as an important tool to effective peacekeeping operations. Member states were encouraged to endorse it.

The Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians, adopted in May 2015, are a set of best practices to enhance implementation of civilian protection mandates. The recommendations provide a blueprint to strengthen the international community's commitment to effectively protect civilians.

So far 45 countries representing 75 percent of troops and police contributing countries have already subscribed to these principles.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference, Kabarebe had bilateral meetings with the Canadian Minister of National Defence, the UN Under Secretary General for field support, the U.N. Under Secretary General for peacekeeping operations and the Eustonian Minister of Defence.

Rwanda

Govt to Issue Visa on Arrival for All Visitors

As part of the recent Cabinet resolution, travellers from across the world will from January 1, 2018, receive a 30-day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.