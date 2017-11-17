Rwanda: Kabarebe Reiterates Govt's Commitment to UN Peacekeeping Operations

Rwanda has hosted one of the three preparatory meetings while the other two were hosted by Japan and Bangladesh respectively. Throughout the conference, Rwanda's peacekeepers were commended for their outstanding performance by various speakers.

The Kigali Principles were also recommended as an important tool to effective peacekeeping operations. Member states were encouraged to endorse it.

The Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians, adopted in May 2015, are a set of best practices to enhance implementation of civilian protection mandates. The recommendations provide a blueprint to strengthen the international community's commitment to effectively protect civilians.

So far 45 countries representing 75 percent of troops and police contributing countries have already subscribed to these principles.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference, Kabarebe had bilateral meetings with the Canadian Minister of National Defence, the UN Under Secretary General for field support, the U.N. Under Secretary General for peacekeeping operations and the Eustonian Minister of Defence.