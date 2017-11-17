More and more organizations and governments are now coming out of their cocoon and start reacting to the events which started unfolding in Zimbabwe from the past few days after soldiers seized power from President Robert Mugabe.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat says in the statement that he is closely following the developments in Zimbabwe.

He urges all stakeholders to address the current situation in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The Chairperson of the Commission stresses that it is crucial that the crisis is resolved in a manner that promotes democracy and human rights, as well as the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe.

According to the statement, the Chairperson of the Commission expresses the commitment of the African Union to working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the leaders of the region, and to support their efforts.

"In this regard, the African Union associates itself with the statement made by President Jacob Zuma of South Africa on behalf of SADC" reads the statement.

South African President Jacob Zuma urged Zimbabwe's military not to make "unconstitutional changes of government," hours after the army took control of the capital, Harare.

Zuma, also demanded the military and government "resolve the political impasse amicably," while calling for "calm and restraint."

Spokeswoman Catherine Ray says in a statement that the recent developments in Zimbabwe are "a matter of concern" for the European Union, European Commission

"We call on all the relevant players to move from confrontation to dialogue with the aim to a peaceful crisis resolution," she says.

She also stressed that "fundamental rights" of citizens and the country's "constitutional order and democratic governance" needed to be upheld.

Germany government has called for all sides to show restraint in Zimbabwe after the military seized power, saying it is targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe.

"We see developments there with concern ... The situation there is confusing and unclear," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

On Tuesday the United States encouraged its citizens in Zimbabwe to take shelter and said it was closing its embassy to the public amid unconfirmed reports that a coup against President Robert Mugabe was underway.

Malawi says it is still monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe.

Tensions have been raised in Zimbabwe since last week when Mugabe fired his vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.