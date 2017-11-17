Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Eyob Wins Stage 4 as Areruya Regains Lead

Eritrean rider Eyob Mektel, who rides for South Africa's Dimension Data for Qhubeka, has won stage four in the ongoing Tour du Rwanda 2017 from Musanze-Nyamata, a distance of 120.5km, while teammate Joseph Areruya finished second to regain the yellow jersey.

Eyob Mektel won the stage in 2 hours, 52 minutes and 54 seconds, the same time as Areruya, who now holds an advantage of over a minute as he chases his first Tour du Rwanda title at the third attempt, having finished second on his debut in 2015 before dropping to fourth last year.

The 2015 champion Jean Bosco Nsengimana, the Team Rwanda captain, came on third place with 2 hours, 53 minutes and 23 seconds, while Kenyan Suleiman Kangagi Kangangi came on fourth place in 2 hours, 53 minutes and 49 seconds riding for Team Bike Aid.

Team Rwanda's Patrick Byukusenge completed the top five, 2 minutes and 15 seconds behind stage winner, Eyob Mektel.

In the fifth stage on Friday, riders will run from Nyamata to Rwamagana covering 93.1km+ 3 categorized climbs.

Stage four

1. Eyob Mektel (Dimension Data) 2h 52' 54"

2. Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data) 2h 52' 54"

3. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Team Rwanda) 2h

4. Suleiman Kangagi (Bike Aid) 2h 53' 23

5. Patrick Byukusenge (Team Rwanda) 2h 53' 29"

General classification

1. Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data) 13h 7' 41"

2. Eyob Mektel (Dimension Data) 13h 8' 19"

3. Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) 13h 8' 57"

4. Simon Pellaud (Team Illuminate) 13h 9' 14

5. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Team Rwanda) 13h 9' 25"