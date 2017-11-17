Kenya/Rwanda: Kenya to Face Rwanda in Cecafa Opener

Kenya will confront Rwanda at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 3, on the opening day of this year's Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup.

According to the draw for this annual football showpiece released in Nairobi on Thursday by Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye and the tournament's local organizing chairman Herbert Mwachiro, Libya - who are a guest team - will play Tanzania at the same venue at 2pm, two hours before Harambee Stars take on the Amavubi Stars.

At the same time, the competition's two-time winners Sudan have abruptly withdrawn, whilst despite the political uncertainty back home, the Zimbabwe national team have confirmed their attendance.

"I have spoken to them (Zimbabwe) this morning. They will be here. The Sudan FA have just had elections the other day and are not in a position to prepare a team. We have excused them," Musonye confirmed.

"We are trying to pick ourselves from the disappointment of losing out on the hosting rights for the Africa Nations Championship(Chan). The plan now is to ensure people enjoy this tournament as if it were Chan," Mwachiro added.

Kenya will also play Libya, Zanzibar and Tanzania on December 5, 9 and 11 respectively in games that will be broadcast live on Azam TV, who are the tournament's new broadcast rights holders for the next three years.

The tournament has been divided in two groups of five teams each with the top two sides in each of the groups progressing to the semis.

Defending champions Uganda headline Pool B alongside guests Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

CECAFA DRAW

Group A: Kenya, Libya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Rwanda

Group B: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan.