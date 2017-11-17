Rwanda: Rayon Sports Coach Karekezi Held for Cybercrime Charges

Police confirmed they took Rayon Sports head coach Olivier Karekezi in their custody on Wednesday, as they investigate him on unspecified charges related to cybercrimes.

According to the Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theos Badege, Karekezi committed the crimes "recently" but Badege did not reveal exactly where and when the alleged crimes were committed, saying that investigations were still ongoing.

"It's true Karekezi was summoned to Police on Wednesday afternoon and is still in the hands of Police investigators at the headquarters at Kacyiru on charges of cybercrimes that he committed recently," ACP Badege stated.

Karekezi's arrest came just hours after the death of his assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana, who passed away on Tuesday night at his home in Nyakabanda sector, Nyarugenge district.

The Police Spokesperson insisted that Karekezi's arrest has no connection to the death of Katauti but "only a coincidence."

Former Amavubi captain Karekezi returned from Sweden where he was footballer in July following his appointment as Rayon Sports head coach.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing investigations, Rayon Sports have given Karekezi up to seven days, if he has not settled his case; the club will take the next step regarding his position.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Rayon Sports secretary general, Bernard Itangishaka disclosed that; "Contrary to reports going round, we have not suspended Karekezi, instead we have written to him giving him seven days, if his case is still ongoing, we will have to sit and take a final decision."

He confirmed that fitness coach Marcel Lomami and goalkeeping coach Ramadhan Nkunzingoma will be in charge of the team in the meantime.