Rwanda: Areruya Regains Lead as Tour Du Rwanda Heads to Rwamagana

Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider Joseph Areruya regained the yellow jersey in the ongoing Tour du Rwanda as his teammate Eyob Mektel claimed the 121km Stage Four from Musanze-Nyamata on Thursday.

Rwandan Areruya, who won stage one (Kigali-Huye) and stage three (Rubavu-Musanze) has showed that he is in a very great physical condition and that he is still hoping to win 2017 edition.

Eyob and Areruya crossed the finish line one minute and 23 seconds ahead of the chasing pack that included overnight yellow jersey holder Simon Pellaud of Team Illuminate.

Yesterday, Areruya, who regained time and the yellow jersey from Pellaud, said, "I know that the next stages are very difficult to win with a lot of climbs."

"We are heading into the last three stages so it is time to work even harder and smarter, thankfully we are leading as Dimension Data for Qhubeka," he noted.

Areruya leads the standings with 13 hours 7, minutes and 41 seconds. After winning stage four Eyob, jumped on second place in general classification with 13 hours 8, minutes and 19 seconds.

Overnight leader Pellaud dropped to fourth place, 1 minutes and 33 seconds behind the new leader and now it looks like Dimension Data for Qhubeka are on course to defend their title which they won last year through Valens Ndayisenga.

The two-time winner and reigning champion, now riding for Austria-based UCI Continental Tirol Cycling Team, is seventh in overall standing with 13h10'32" and his hopes of retaining the title are fading with every passing stage.

By the look of things, the battle for the yellow jersey will be between Areruya and Eyob. Kenyan rider Suleiman Kangagi, who rides for German Team Bike Aid, jumped to third place, 1 minute and 19 seconds behind the leader.

The 2015 Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana, having claimed the third place in stage four on Thursday, moved up to fifth in general classification, 2 minutes 40 seconds behind Areruya, while Team Rwanda's Patrick Byukusenge sixth.

In the fifth stage on Friday, riders will peddle from Nyamata to Rwamagana, covering a distance of 93.1km+ 3 categorized climbs.

Thursday

Stage 5: Nyamata-Rwamagana

93.1km+ 3 categorized climbs

Stage 4

1. Eyob Mektel (Dimension Data) 2h52'54"

2. Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data) 2h52'54"

3. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Team Rwanda) 2h53'23"

4. Suleiman Kangagi (Bike Aid) 2h 53'23"

5. Patrick Byukusenge (Team Rwanda) 2h53'29"

General Classification

1. Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data) 13h7'41"

2. Eyob Mektel (Dimension Data) 13h8'19"

3. Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) 13h8'57"

4. Simon Pellaud (Team Illuminate) 13h9'14

5. Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Team Rwanda) 13h9'25"

6. Patrick Byukusenge (Team Rwanda) 13h10'21"

7. Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol Cycling Team) 13h10'32"