South Sudan: 'ICC Should Try South Sudan Leaders for War Crimes' - Al-Bashir

Khartoum — Sudan President Al Bashir has said that the atrocities that have accompanied the civil war in South Sudan since December 2013 should have put the leaders of the newly-born state under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

In Khartoum on Monday, Al Bashir told a student crowd that "the death, destruction, displacement, and killing on the basis of identity that is happening in South Sudan should put the leaders of South Sudan before the ICC, had they not been part of the conspiracy to separate the south."

He accused the Western countries of colluding in the secession of South Sudan: "They should have taken all South Sudan leaders, not us, to the ICC".

In 2009 and 2010 the ICC in The Hague issued two arrest warrants against Al Bashir. He is accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

Relations

Al Bashir's comments come just two weeks after a two-day visit to Khartoum by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit, during which the Presidents of the two Sudans apparently agreed to strengthen ties between their countries.

At a joint press conference at Khartoum's Presidential Palace on November 2, Kiir expressed his country's desire for opening the borders crossings with Sudan, explaining the presence of security arrangements for administration for these crossings.

He affirmed his government seriousness to go ahead with the implementation of the Road Map agreed upon with President Al Bashir, expressing pleasure over the hospitality he received during his visit to Sudan.

Al Bashir told the same press conference he would be visiting South Sudan to mark yet a new landmark shift in relations between Khartoum and Juba.

He said he agreed with President Kiir on giving care for joint interests and direct supervision as well as to maintain contact to remove any barriers impeding smooth relations between the two countries.

"The two sides have strong will to go ahead with progress of relations and the two sides are ready and keen to implement all agreements signed previously, as well as those signed today between the two countries," Al Bashir said.