16 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Sheikhs - Electronic WFP Ration Card 'Final Nail in Coffin' for Darfur Camps

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zamzam Camp — The announcement by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan of a switch to a National Number-based electronic ration card effective 11 December, has met with sharp criticism by leaders of the Darfur displaced who fear many of the most vulnerable people will "fall between the cracks".

Sheiks of the vast Zamzam camp for the displaced south of North Darfur capital spoke to Radio Dabanga following a meeting convened by a delegation from the WFP with the women's and youth union on Wednesday morning.

The WFP announced that the new electronic card ID card for the displaced will be based on the National Number and National Card. The delegation added that a person's name will be dropped if the old card does not match with the new electronic card.

However the leaders are concerned that after years of insecurity and displacement, the new system will be "the last nail in the coffin" for the camps. "The majority of displaced people do not have the National Number, National ID or, or a birth certificate for new-born babies, as many displaced people left the camp in search of work and livelihood."

He said the camp leadership asked the WFP delegation to extend the new electronic card to March 2018 so that the displaced people can have the time to obtain the necessary National Numbers and birth certificates for new-born babies.

Sudan

This is What Museveni Has Been Up to Amid Mugabe Woes

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was driving Sudan's Omar al-Bashir round his farm as the world watched the events in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.