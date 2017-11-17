16 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Security - Swiss Aid Worker Released, Kidnappers Held

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The security authorities in North Darfur announced on Wednesday that kidnapped Swiss aid worker Margaret Schenkel has been "released from her captors in a mountainous area during a professional security operation".

The head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in North Darfur, Awad Karim Khalid El Gurashi, said that some of the participants in the kidnapping have been arrested. He said that Schenkel herself will be transferred to Khartoum.

Schenkel, in her 60s, has been living and working as a volunteer relief worker in Darfur for about 20 years.

A group of gunmen stormed her home in October, her neighbours in El Daraja El Oula district in El Fasher told Radio Dabanga. They forced her to embark a Land Cruiser at gunpoint. Political forces as well as the Swiss government called for her immediate relase.

On Wednesday at a ceremony in Kutum, North Darfur Governor Abdelwahed Yousef described the kidnapping as an inhumane act.

He added that Margaret Schenkel, who speaks fluent Arabic, has been a humanitarian activist for more than 20 years, providing assistance to children in North Darfur, running a centre for undernourished children.

Sudan

This is What Museveni Has Been Up to Amid Mugabe Woes

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was driving Sudan's Omar al-Bashir round his farm as the world watched the events in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.