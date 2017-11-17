Somalia: Protests in Somaliland As Opposition Claim Election Fraud

Waddani Party supporters on Thursday took to the streets of various opposition strongholds to protest what they claim to be election irregularities. In Burco police had to use live bullets to disperse protestors who had lit bonfires and closed main roads.

Earlier a spokesman for Somaliland's Waddani opposition party claimed "fake" ballot papers were used in Monday's voting. The Electoral Commission has yet to respond to the allegations.

International observers have noted allegations of underage voting and alleged interference of security personnel in some stations. Wadani says it has cut off cooperation with the breakaway regions National Elections Board.