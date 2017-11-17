16 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Protests in Somaliland As Opposition Claim Election Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

Waddani Party supporters on Thursday took to the streets of various opposition strongholds to protest what they claim to be election irregularities. In Burco police had to use live bullets to disperse protestors who had lit bonfires and closed main roads.

Earlier a spokesman for Somaliland's Waddani opposition party claimed "fake" ballot papers were used in Monday's voting. The Electoral Commission has yet to respond to the allegations.

International observers have noted allegations of underage voting and alleged interference of security personnel in some stations. Wadani says it has cut off cooperation with the breakaway regions National Elections Board.

Somalia

Galmudug State And ASWJ Meet in Nairobi Over Power Sharing Deal

The President of Galmudug regional state Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf, President of the Sufi Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa Shiekh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.