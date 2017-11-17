16 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dylan Kerr Wants to Finish Season on a High

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr receiving the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September.
By Vincent Opiyo

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr wants to end the 2017 campaign with a win in their final SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match against Sony Sugar on Saturday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Speaking after being named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Thursday, the Briton thanked his charges for a splendid work put in during the month en route to sealing their unprecedented 16th title.

"Our last game should be thrilling and we have worked on it without any pressure. We want to play well and win for our fans. That way lifting the title feels good than losing a match then walking to the podium to collect winners' medals."

He was nominated alongside Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Mike Mururi, but the 50-year-old triumphed in a landslide vote carried out by sports scribes.

Kerr led Gor to five victories and a draw in the month of September. They overcame Bandari (3-1), Sofapaka (2-1), Tusker (2-0), Chemelil (3-0) and Nzoia Sugar (4-0), only dropping points in a 0-0 draw against their bogey side Thika United.

Kerr has also reassured fans about his future at the club.

"I'm not going anywhere. I have a commitment to Gor Mahia and my focus is on building the team for next year's Caf Champions League and another Premier League title. We have worked hard this season and will definitely put in more effort to perform better."

Kerr has only lost one game since taking charge at K'Ogalo in July and attributes his success to the playing unit.

"They are a responsive lot willing to learn new things and implement game plans. They have won me this award. It has taken combined effort from the players, staff and club officials for Gor Mahia to play this way id and we can only get better," he concluded.

More on This

Why Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Got a Tatoo

On Monday noon, record SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr stormed into a Nairobi stall… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.