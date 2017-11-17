Kenya: Dylan Kerr Wants to Finish Season on a High

Photo: Capital FM

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr receiving the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr wants to end the 2017 campaign with a win in their final SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match against Sony Sugar on Saturday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Speaking after being named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for September at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Thursday, the Briton thanked his charges for a splendid work put in during the month en route to sealing their unprecedented 16th title.

"Our last game should be thrilling and we have worked on it without any pressure. We want to play well and win for our fans. That way lifting the title feels good than losing a match then walking to the podium to collect winners' medals."

He was nominated alongside Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Mike Mururi, but the 50-year-old triumphed in a landslide vote carried out by sports scribes.

Kerr led Gor to five victories and a draw in the month of September. They overcame Bandari (3-1), Sofapaka (2-1), Tusker (2-0), Chemelil (3-0) and Nzoia Sugar (4-0), only dropping points in a 0-0 draw against their bogey side Thika United.

Kerr has also reassured fans about his future at the club.

"I'm not going anywhere. I have a commitment to Gor Mahia and my focus is on building the team for next year's Caf Champions League and another Premier League title. We have worked hard this season and will definitely put in more effort to perform better."

Kerr has only lost one game since taking charge at K'Ogalo in July and attributes his success to the playing unit.

"They are a responsive lot willing to learn new things and implement game plans. They have won me this award. It has taken combined effort from the players, staff and club officials for Gor Mahia to play this way id and we can only get better," he concluded.