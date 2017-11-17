A dubious penalty decision by referee Philani Ndebele ensured Highlanders collected maximum points against a resolute How Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields stadium on Thursday.

The match was headed for a stalemate when in the 9th, Ndebele pointed to the spot after Highlanders striker Ralph Matema seemed to have been fouled in an off the ball incident by defender Frank Mukarati.

Assistant referee Faith Mloyi waived her flag but Ndebele awarded the penalty to Highlanders much to the surprise of many.

However, the decision riled the How Mine technical bench with coach Kelvin Kaindu and his assistant Bekithemna Ndlovu, who both played for the fading Bulawayo giants ordering their players off the pitch.

It had to take the intervention of the How Mine executive to convince the players to continue with the match and save the struggling gold miners from a hefty fine form the Premier Soccer League.

After the resumption of the match, Simon Munawa stepped forward to take the penalty and sent Munyaradzi Diya the wrong direction to ensure Bosso collected all the three points.

The departing Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was delighted with the win although he admitted that they were awarded a "cheap penalty".

"All I can say is that we are happy with the three points but we were given a cheap penalty from my side.

"The line referee was correct in her decision and I understand the frustration of How Mine," said Akbay.

Kaindu on the other hand, conceded that he ordered his players off the pitch in remonstration at the referee's decision.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I told my players to walk off the pitch. It was the intervention of management that persuaded us to continue.

"It was not the first time that we had conceded a penalty but in that incident the ball was not even there but just a player who went down and was given a penalty," said a bitter Kaindu.

"Football in Zimbabwe has a lot of work to be done that is why in the league this season we had about four games which were abandoned, this game was about to be the fifth one."

The win ensured Bosso climbed above How Mine to sixth position on the log standings with 46 points.

How Mine have the same number of points although they have an inferior goal difference.