FC Platinum can be crowned the 2017 Zimbabwe champions on Saturday if they beat title challengers Ngezi Platinum at Mandava Stadium and Dynamos draw against Bantu Rovers in another Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium.

The three teams are fighting out in a battle to win the championship.

With just two games left before the end of the campaign, it is all pointing to a photo finish.

FC Platinum, now on top with 66 points, are likely to grab it for the first time in their history on Saturday.

All they need is to win their fixture against Ngezi Platinum who are third on the table with 64 and hope that Dynamos, in second place with 64 points, are held to a draw by Bantu Rovers.

This is because a win against Ngezi Platinum will take their points tally to 69 and even if Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum win their last matches against Chicken Inn (home) and Triangle (home) respectively they can only finish on 68 points.

FC Platinum have endured the pain of being bridesmaids in the championship race. Last season they were beaten to the championship by Caps United by just two points.

The previous season, they also came close only to falter at the last hurdle as Chicken Inn beat them to the finishing line after they drew their last three matches.

However, there is a strong feeling among their fans that this could be their year as they continue to collect maximum points at the crucial stage of the campaign.

Dynamos on the other hand can derail FC Platinum's hope of a big party if they win against Bantu as it will mean that the championship would be decided on the very last day of the league programme.

The Glamour Boys have transformed themselves into an ambitious side as evidenced by their victory away to Bulawayo City even without some of their key players.

Dynamos were missing the services of their leading goal scorer Christian Ntouba Epoupa who was suspended for the match for accumulating three yellow cards in previous matches and midfielder Denver Mukamba who has not been training with the team after due to suspension for discipline.

They, however, still got the job done and as they face off already relegated Bantu Rovers.

Tonderai Ndiraya too can complicate things if he beats FC Platinum as it will mean the championship would be decided on the very last day of the league programme. He will need to win the home match against Triangle and hope Dynamos fall to Chicken Inn in their last match of the campaign.

Ndiraya came close to winning it with Dynamos in 2015 only to come second runners up to eventual winners Chicken Inn after finishing the campaign with 57 points while the Gamecocks, then under the guidance of Joey Antipas, finished on 61 points.

Saturday: FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum FC (Mandava Stadium 1500hrs SS ) Bantu Rovers FC v Dynamos