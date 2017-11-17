Kenya: 300 More Police Reservists to Be Trained in Laikipia County

The National Police Service in conjunction with the county government of Laikipia and ranch owners will train 300 police reservists in a bid to address rampant insecurity in the region.

The group will undergo a one-month training at two centres in Laikipia North Sub-County where they will be equipped with skills to deal with rampant attacks from cattle rustlers and illegal herders.

The revelations were made at a meeting attended by security heads and county government officials on Thursday, led by Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki at Naibung'a Conservancy in Laikipia North.

It was agreed that the county government will provide food and emergency services during the one-month training.

Private and group ranches will, on the other hand, facilitate travel and upkeep of the trainers and trainees.

TRAINING KITS

Laikipia North Constituency, through the National Government Constituency Development Fund is also part of the plan and will provide training kits.

The National Police Service will conduct the training.

The arrangement was made following demands by local leaders for deployment of more police reservists to the region owing to the persistent cases of land invasions by herders and related cases of insecurity.

Speaking at a meeting earlier this week, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said he supports the security operation going on in the county that seeks to restore peace in the region.

STOP MEDDLING

He lashed out at leaders from neighbouring counties who he accused of meddling in matters affecting the county saying Laikipia has its own elected leaders "and we should not have some people to talk on our behalf".

"Those from outside counties should keep off because as Laikipia leaders we will continue safeguarding our territory as we have been elected by the people," he said.

After graduating, the 300 reservists are expected to be instrumental in dealing with cattle rustling and invasions, especially at the common border within Isiolo and Samburu counties.

Laikipia North OCPD Joel Otii said the police reservists will supplement the services provided by regular police officers.

ILLEGAL HERDERS

"The region has experienced lawlessness due to invasion [by] illegal herders from the neighbouring counties," he said.

Speaking at the meeting Thursday, the deputy governor said they will not relent in ensuring that the county and its people are secure.

He lamented that despite having held talks with leaders from the aggressors' side, little has been achieved to restore peace and it is the high time the county intervened and put measures in place to protect its interests.

"It is [the] high time we moved on with our plans of corporation with the national government to secure our county. We have invited our neighbours so that we can address this matter through talks but they have been adamant," he said.

Early this year, Deputy President William Ruto commissioned 200 police reservists in Rumuruti Town.

The reservists were deployed to various hotspots in the county to assist police officers deployed in the county to conduct a security operation.