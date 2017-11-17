Nigerians in Diaspora Excited Over Global Terrorism Index Report

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group [NDMG] , has said it is delighted with the recent Global Terrorism Index report which emphasis the gains made by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the global fight against terrorism

The group said without doubt, the feats have been made possible by the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari in his resolve towards ridding Nigeria and the world of this heinous crime that has de-humanised and debased mankind.

In a statement by its president, Dr. Ibukun Ola, the NDMG said the current rating which shows great improvement in the fight against terrorism will go a long way to improve Nigeria's economy as the impact of terrorism has greatly contributed negatively on the nation's financial lifestyle and will enhance the free movement of Nigeria nationals to live and carry out useful endeavor across the world without any hindrance.

Ola said it is obvious that the gains being made by the Nigeria authority, especially the sacrifices by the military is being recognized at the global scene.

It would be recalled that the recent reports on the de-escalation of global terrorism and the particular impact made by Nigeria towards downscaling the menace shows a 33 percent reduction in the number of terrorism-related deaths in four of the terrorism ravaged countries including Nigeria compared to that of the previous years.

He explained that the success of operations 'python dance' scorpion stings, lafiya dole, crocodile smiles played critical roles in the recent ranking.

Ola while commending the service chiefs said the current set of service chiefs unlike their predecessors have not disappointed but have lived up to expectations by taking the fight to enemy territories rather than issuing orders from the comfort of their offices in Abuja.

He said, "two things that the president did which is worth special mention is the order relocating the operational headquarters of the military to the North east zone and the relocation of the service chiefs to those areas.This has added verve and seriousness to the fight and boosted the morale of the soldiers on the field.

He said further, "We note particularity the report by the Global Terrorism Index and that of the BBC on the development which has confirmed Nigeria's contribution to winning the war against global terrorism and other crimes against humanity.

" the number of terrorism related deaths around the world fell according to the report for a second year in 2016, showing that the biggest drop was recorded in Nigeria where there's been an 80% reduction.

"Those resident in the North-eastern part of Nigeria as well as other areas will confirm the relationship between these reports and what is currently obtainable in terms of the reduction in such activities.

" Apart from pockets of largely unsuccessful attempts at soft targets, several Nigerian cities hitherto groaning under terror are beginning to forget what the sound of bombs and armed attacks feels like while life has returned to normal in many former war ravaged areas."

He said in just about two and a half years, the current administration in Nigeria has been able to penetrate the fortresses of the Boko Haram terrorists, cut their supply of arms and ammunition, arrest their kingpins, take unrepentant ones out and drive the few that are remaining to the bushes.

According to him, the efforts of the current administration in the drive towards such dastardly acts is further demonstrated in the action it took against another movement which was slowly gravitating towards same tendencies in the South-east and succeeded in stamping it out before its cancerous genes would spread.

He said, "in the South-south region too, the President has through the launch of military operations and other subtle and diplomatic means, been able to nip activities that could graduate into terrorist acts in the bud.

" these are by no means incidental but results of meticulously designed and worked-out templates borne out of experience in intelligence and strategy that culminated in the appointments of tested generals who could key into the programme leading to the formulation of the military interventions across the nation.