17 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe At Graduation Ceremony, Moyo Missing

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al Jazeera English
Al Jazeera English screenshot.

President Robert Mugabe was Friday officiating at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare despite reportedly being under house arrest.

Missing from the event however, was higher education minister Jonathan Moyo who is usually by the president’s side at such events.

In place of Moyo, who is believed to be one of the officials wanted by the military, was deputy higher education minister Godfrey Gandawa.

Also present at the event were the minister of state for Harare province Miriam Chikukwa, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa and counterpart Mike Bimha.

The usual police protection and presidential guard watched over the proceedings, giving an appearance of normalcy.

Mugabe appeared in public for the first time in several days Thursday shacking hands and smiling with the man who has reportedly toppled him from power on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old held talks with defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga and envoys dispatched by to Harare South African president Jacob Zuma.

His appearance at Friday’s graduation ceremony adds another layer of confusion to the political situation in the country.

Observers speculated that the military Generals behind Wednesday’s power grab are keen to maintain a façade of normalcy to fend off intervention by SADC and the African Union.

More on This

The two organisations have made clear that a coup would not be tolerated and urged a speedy return to a constitutional order.

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe was Friday officiating at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare despite reportedly being under house arrest.

Missing from the event however, was higher education minister Jonathan Moyo who is usually by the president’s side at such events.

In place of Moyo, who is believed to be one of the officials wanted by the military, was deputy higher education minister Godfrey Gandawa.

Also present at the event were the minister of state for Harare province Miriam Chikukwa, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa and counterpart Mike Bimha.

The usual police protection and presidential guard watched over the proceedings, giving an appearance of normalcy.

Mugabe appeared in public for the first time in several days Thursday shacking hands and smiling with the man who has reportedly toppled him from power on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old held talks with defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga and envoys dispatched by to Harare South African president Jacob Zuma.

His appearance at Friday’s graduation ceremony adds another layer of confusion to the political situation in the country.

Observers speculated that the military Generals behind Wednesday’s power grab are keen to maintain a façade of normalcy to fend off intervention by SADC and the African Union.

The two organisations have made clear that a coup would not be tolerated and urged a speedy return to a constitutional order.

More on This

Mugabe's Refusal to Step Down Is His 'Last Card' to Retain Power

President Robert Mugabe's refusal to step down has been described as his "last card" to retain power, while a military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.