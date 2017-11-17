Kenya: Vodafone Ghana CEO Terms Rumours of Her Replacing Collymore as 'Fake News'

Nairobi — Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba has dismissed rumors that she is taking over as the Safaricom CEO following Bob Collymore's extended sick leave.

Cuba says media reports and social media is mere fake news adding that she wishes Collymore a quick recovery.

"Fake news are not news. Bob Collymore, wishing you a speedy recovery so that you can get back to your job," Cuba wrote on her Twitter handle.

At the same time, Safaricom's former CEO and the current Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph has confirmed that Collymore has not resigned urging people to instead support him with prayers and love instead of ill-informed and malicious comments.

"I have just visited Bob Collymore and he has not resigned and is doing fine under the circumstances," he said.

Late last month, Safaricom announced that Collymore would be taking leave to receive specialized treatment for a number of months. The telco company appointed Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath to take a primary role.

The company's chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a said the company will continue to perform strongly despite Collymore's leave.

Ng'ang'a says Collymore's style of management is very strong as he has empowered managers to adequately work well.

"We would like to respect the confidentiality between both Bob Collymore and his doctors and cannot speculate on his illness," he said.

Safaricom posted an increase in its half-year net income to Sh26.2 billion compared to Sh23.93 billion previously.