Kenya/Rwanda: Former Harambee Stars Coach Says 'Nothing Special' About Facing Kenya

Former Harambee Stars coach Antoine Hey insists there is 'nothing special' about a return to Kenya.

Fresh from leading Rwanda to qualify the Africa Nations Championship (Chan), Hey will be making a comeback to Kenya for the first time in eight years when he leads the Amavubi at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup from December 3-17.

"There is nothing special (in facing Kenya). I will concentrate on my team and performing well," the German trainer insisted.

Commenting on the remainder of the draw that ensures his charges will face Libya, Tanzania and Zanzibar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Hey explained; "We are looking to prepare for Chan. Now we are in the same group with Libya who also play in Morocco. That it risky because we can also be pooled against them (at Chan).

"Then I also think it is unfair that our opponents in the group get to play in the final group matches and we have finished our fixtures, so we have no chance to react."

EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE

Hey boasts extensive experience as a player and coach. Besides Kenya, the 47 year year old has also managed the Lesotho, Liberia and Gambia national teams.

His stint in Kenya was far from successful though as he is best remembered for his efforts to 'force' players to sign commitment letters before being handed call ups to the national team.

Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi, Zimbabwe and South Sudan are pooled in group B and will play their matches at the refurbished Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

All the matches in this tournament will be broadcast live on Azam TV, after the Tanzania based station agreed a three year deal with the regional football body.