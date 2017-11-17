17 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug State And ASWJ Meet in Nairobi Over Power Sharing Deal

The President of Galmudug regional state Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf, President of the Sufi Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa Shiekh Mohamed Shakir and its Spiritual leader

Moalim Mohamud have arrived in the Kenya capital for an Igad facilitated talks that is expected to pave way for a power sharing deal between the two main players in Central Somalia, Radio Dalsan reports.

The talks have been brokered by Igad but the two parties are said to have volunteered to end a long standing impasse between them.

Ahlul Sunnah Wa Jamaa holds a large chunk of Galmudug leaving the Haaf administration with Adado the capital and part of Galkaayo.

Efforts by the previous Hassan Sheikh Mohamud administration to resolve the power struggle between ASWJ and Galmudug had failed with the former head of state seen to back his Damul Jadid party comrade Abdikarim Hussein Guled the then president of the regional state.

Almost one year into his leadership the Farmaajo administration has seemingly also failed to bring the two to table.

Former interior and security minister of Somali Government Abdisamad Moalim Mohamud is also attending the Nairobi meeting.

A power sharing deal will be advantageous to Central Somalia as the two will now focus on one enemy Alshabaab.

ASWJ has managed to safeguard a significant potion of central Somalia from Alshabaab.

Somalia

