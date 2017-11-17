Somalia: Security Forces Arrests 19 Alshabab in Lower Shabelle

A security swoop conducted by Somalia security agents has nabbed nineteen Alshabaab militants in Lower Shabelle, Somalia Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman said on Thursday.

The highest ranking militant is identified as the Amir of Afgoye Aweys Khadar Ahmed, the Amir of Afgoye district

Other militants are identified as

1.Abdullahi Mohamud Mukhtaar (Ileey)

Salah Abdulkadir Abdulle

Mohamed Aweys Ali

Mohamed Hussein Salad (Yemeni)

Mohamed Ali Hassan

Bakar Mohamed Yaqub

Sakariya Salad Mohamed

Aweys Kamal Muhiadin

The arrest follows a series of US airstrikes in the region in the last one week.

The region is expected to be used as a launching pad for what the Farmaajo administration says is the final offensive against Alshabaab.