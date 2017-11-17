17 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Security Forces Arrests 19 Alshabab in Lower Shabelle

Tagged:

Related Topics

A security swoop conducted by Somalia security agents has nabbed nineteen Alshabaab militants in Lower Shabelle, Somalia Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman said on Thursday.

The highest ranking militant is identified as the Amir of Afgoye Aweys Khadar Ahmed, the Amir of Afgoye district

Other militants are identified as

1.Abdullahi Mohamud Mukhtaar (Ileey)

Salah Abdulkadir Abdulle

Mohamed Aweys Ali

Mohamed Hussein Salad (Yemeni)

Mohamed Ali Hassan

Bakar Mohamed Yaqub

Sakariya Salad Mohamed

Aweys Kamal Muhiadin

The arrest follows a series of US airstrikes in the region in the last one week.

The region is expected to be used as a launching pad for what the Farmaajo administration says is the final offensive against Alshabaab.

Somalia

Galmudug State And ASWJ Meet in Nairobi Over Power Sharing Deal

The President of Galmudug regional state Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf, President of the Sufi Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa Shiekh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.