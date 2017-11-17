Gambia: In NSC-GFF Saga - Football House Claims Regions Backing

The country's football federation this week claim to enjoy unalloyed support from the regional associations. GFF dispatched a statement reiterating its position with the National Sports Council (NSC), a move of which, it said, followed a meeting last Sunday with all Regional Football Associations' (RFAs) presidents.

In the meeting, the federation insists, all RFAs heads backed its refusal to comply with the NSC's probing panel erected to look into allegations of fraud leveled on the GFF.

The GFF are at loggerheads with government's institution NSC who said it has received flurry of complaints from football stakeholders including the RFAs.

The federation is refusing to comply with the council's committee, threatening to drag the technical arm of government to the courts should they go ahead with their investigation plans.

The council - in a latest occurrence in the saga - suspended five key figures of the federation but that order is being dismissed by the GFF.