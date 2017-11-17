Cameroon: Solar Scheme With Huawei Globally Lauded

The theft of newborn babies is a recurrent issue in the society today as a week hardly goes by without media reports… Read more »

Yaounde — A micro-grid solar plant helping Cameroon improve the livelihoods of locals and boost economic development is among projects recognised at the just-ended Smart City Expo World Congress 2017. The initiative in the Central African country is among four projects by Huawei lauded at the congress in Barcelona, Spain. The Microgrid Solar Plant was an Innovation Idea Award finalist. Cameroon adopted Huawei's innovative solution to replace traditional power supply solutions that involve the development of mid- and high-voltage power grids and hydropower stations. The new power plant solution supports fast deployment, requires low investment costs and helps the local government achieve rural electrification. The project drove the development of multiple local industries, such as education, medical treatment, communications and manufacturing. To date, the project has greatly improved the development of the local society, by bringing electricity to 166 rural villages serving 120 000 residents, increasing local children's school enrollment rate and creating more than 1 000 job opportunities. Huawei's off-grid power metering system also helped power operators solve the problem of how to collect electrical fees, achieving sustainable operations. Meanwhile, Shenzhen in China won the Safe City Award with its Smart Transportation project. Yanbu in Saudi Arabia won the Data and Technology Award with its Smart City project. Weifang in China was one of the finalists for the City Award with its Smart City 3.0 project. Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said the ultimate goals of a Smart City are to enable good governance, promote industry development and deliver benefits for the people. "Together with our customers and partners, we are moving towards achieving these goals by improving city governance and service capabilities, helping to develop the local economy and stimulate innovation, and making cities more livable."

